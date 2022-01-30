GLORIA JEAN WILSON, 69, and JAMES LEE WILSON, 72, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at their residence. Gloria was born June 9, 1952, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Billy Alton Rose Sr. and Gloria Schneider Henry. She was a former CNA for Sunset Nursing Home in Coal Grove, Ohio. She was of the Baptist faith. James was born January 2, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Alvin and Margaret Wilson. James was a self-employed Auto Mechanic and Carpenter. He was also of the Baptist faith. In addition to both of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson were preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Jean Annetta Wilson, and a brother, Billy Alton Rose Jr. They are survived by son and daughter-in-law, James II and Rhonda Wilson of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Aaron Wilson, Michael Bias, James Wilson III, Jacob Wilson and Joshua Wilson; three sisters, Patti Beaman of Huntington, West Virginia, Bette Trador of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Marsha Webb of Huntington, West Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Jo, Caroline and James “Jay” III. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. February 12, 2022, at Original Glorious Church, 1516 10th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia 25701, with Elder George Scott officiating. To offer the Wilson family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you