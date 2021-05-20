GLORIA JEANNE FERGUSON, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 9, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late George and Fern Huffman Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William Everett Huffman and Hazel Vivian Brammer Huffman; and paternal grandparents, Sherman and Mary Crockett Ferguson. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was the pianist for 55 years. She graduated from Fairland High School, was first in her class at St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Cum Laude from Ohio University with a BSN in Nursing. She was also the recipient of the Florence Nightingale Award from St. Mary’s. She was a retired RN from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Donna Ferguson; two fur babies, Baby Kitty and Cutie Pie; special cousins, Evelyn and Nelson Swain of Gallipolis, Ohio; and a host of cousins, family and church friends. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Missions. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

