GRACE AKLEY WILLIAMS, 90, of Getaway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at home. She was born September 14, 1931, in Proctorville, Ohio daughter of the late Harry and Lena Akley. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Williams; one daughter, Shelia Kingery; two sisters, Pauline Blankenship and Mae Burcham; two brothers, J.D. Akley and Mackey Akley; and son-in-law, Wetzel Bias. She is survived by one sister, Helen Freeman; her children Donna Bias, Stephen (Linda) Williams, Lana (Larry) Howard, Dana (Dennis) Huff, Teresa (Dale) Guillot and Jerry Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Harmony Baptist Church and played the piano at various churches throughout the years. She was a great mother and grandmother, and will be sadly missed by her family until we meet again. Private family services officiated by Rev. Brian Schneider will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with a private burial to follow. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Finalists for Marshall president announced
- Herd coaches fly to locals schools to recruit
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
- Design, construction plans for Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project almost finished
- Police roundup: Two jailed on drug charges in Wayne County
Collections
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub
- Photos: Solar Holler and Coalfield Development flip the switch on solar panel installation
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. UK Wildcats
- Photos: Flashlight Reading Night at Cox Landing Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Butler, men's soccer
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg