GRACE AKLEY WILLIAMS, 90, of Getaway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at home. She was born September 14, 1931, in Proctorville, Ohio daughter of the late Harry and Lena Akley. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Williams; one daughter, Shelia Kingery; two sisters, Pauline Blankenship and Mae Burcham; two brothers, J.D. Akley and Mackey Akley; and son-in-law, Wetzel Bias. She is survived by one sister, Helen Freeman; her children Donna Bias, Stephen (Linda) Williams, Lana (Larry) Howard, Dana (Dennis) Huff, Teresa (Dale) Guillot and Jerry Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Harmony Baptist Church and played the piano at various churches throughout the years. She was a great mother and grandmother, and will be sadly missed by her family until we meet again. Private family services officiated by Rev. Brian Schneider will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with a private burial to follow. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

