GRAYDON E. “BUDDY” MILLER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. After valiantly fighting back from a stroke a year ago, Buddy suffered a fall that resulted in a fractured hip and surgery from which he did not recover. Buddy was a lifetime resident of South Point, a colorful figure known throughout Lawrence County; he was truly one of a kind. He was affectionately known in the family as “The General,” dubbed that by his brother, Dody. Known for driving the roadways in his red pickup truck, he might stop to talk to people along the way or show up at the Snak Shak most mornings to visit old friends and make new ones. Up until last year, he made daily trips to Woodland Cemetery to visit and tend to family gravesites. An avid fox hunter, he had many friends who joined him for overnights with their dogs to pursue the sport. In his later years, he started a blackberry patch, which, as it grew, became known as Buddy’s Berry Farm. Many people were invited to pick berries without a charge. For the past several years, the Miller Family reunions were held on his 40-acre property. Buddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn; his parents, Donald and Ola Mae Miller; brothers, Glenn, Harold (Dody), Donald Jr. (Bo), and sisters, Carol and Mary. He is survived by brothers, Robert (Beverly), David (Diane), sister, Retta (Elliot), nephew, Jeff (Wendy), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com. Masks and social distancing required.

