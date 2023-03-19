GREGORY L. PENNINGTON, 64, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, husband of Sharon Pennington, died Feb. 13. He was retired from Marathon. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Ironton VFW 3026. Donations can be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter or Sierras Haven. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

