GREGORY MARLON SHORT, 61, of Ironton, formerly Russell, Ky., companion of the late Linda Stewart, died April 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in the automotive parts industry. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
