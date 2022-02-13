GRETA JUNE NAPIER, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her residence. She was a devout Christian and a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington. She loved her family very much and enjoyed cooking, family vacations and her activities at church. June was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph P. and Grace Hammond, and one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ann Moore Napier. June will be lovingly remembered by those she left behind. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James R. Napier; three sons, Timothy Phillip (Chrissy) Napier of South Point, Ohio, Robert Napier of Powell, Ohio, and Chris Napier (Lisa Pappas) of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Mark (Pattie) Hammond of Martinsburg, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Timothy Brady (Susan) Napier of Russell, Ky., Madeline (Jack) Keegan of Dublin, Ohio, Zachary Napier of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Alexa Napier of Powell, Ohio, and Zane Napier of Barboursville; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Napier of Russell, Ky., and Siobhan Keegan of Dublin, Ohio; special brother- and sister-in-law, Carl and Debbie Napier; and two special friends, Joyce Miller and Pauline Singer. Funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, February 14, 2022, with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you