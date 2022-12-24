GWENDOLYN D. CLEMONS, 66 of Ironton, mother of Erika Mays and Jeffrey Boatright, died Dec. 22 at home. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.

