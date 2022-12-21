GWENDOLYN KAY TURNER, 66 of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Terry L. Turner, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky. She was born April 11, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late George Washington Anderson Sr. and Nettie Nicely Anderson. Additional family that had preceded her in death are a grandson, John France III; two sisters, Aretta Rood and Margaret Winkler; and two brothers, Charles Anderson and Cecil Anderson. Gwendolyn was a crafter, enjoying traveling to craft shows while owning her own craft store in Huntington, "Nia's Nook" and was a cake decorator having worked prior to her business at both Kroger and Sam's Warehouse. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Heather France and John France II of Ashland, Ky.; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry L. Turner II and Dawn Turner of Barboursville; five grandchildren, Kaylee France, Abigail France, Gabriella France, Alexis Turner, and Lane Turner; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Robert Barker and Roberta and Charles Copen, all of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother and sister-in-law, George and Donna Anderson of South Point, Ohio; and two special neighbors, Bob and Penny Bazell of Ironton. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. The burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit family after 1 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you