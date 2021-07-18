H. DAVID SHEETS, Musician and Educator, May 22, 1935 — July 14, 2021, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died after a hard battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.L. and Norma Stevers Sheets, and his brother, Alan Sheets. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Hesson Sheets; brother-in-law, Dwight (Kitty) Hesson, nephew, Gary (Pat), and three nieces, Beth (Dorian) LaCourse, Tammy (John) Vorwerck and Angie Hesson. David was a graduate of Huntington H.S. and Marshall College. He taught instrumental music at Stockdale, Beaver, Coalton, Jackson, Ironton and Symmes Valley schools in Ohio. He retired as manager of the Lawrence-Scioto Joint Solid Waste District. He was a member of American Federation of Musicians, Local 362-691, and played for many events in Huntington, the Tri-State and Charleston, such as the circus and ice shows. David was director of the Huntington Symphonic Band from c. 1978-1990. He directed the Ironton Civic band, and worked with the orchestras for musicals of Performing Arts Guild (Ashland) and Musical Arts Guild (Huntington). David played with the Mel Gillispie Orchestra from the first rehearsal in 1960 to the final memorial concert in Mel’s honor. It was one of the great passions and pleasures of David’s life. He also played with McCoy Bros., Hal Scott, Dick Newman and Bill Spurlock dance bands. He had the pleasure of performing with many “names” in the music world, such as Johnny Long, Tommy Dorsey, Ella Fitzgerald, the Four Freshman, the Temptations, Bob Ralston and Ray Charles. He enjoyed participating in the Coon-Sanders Nighthawks Reunions. David served with the 3rd Armored Division Band in Germany and was a member of the 202nd Kentucky Army National Guard Band in Ashland. David was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where he was active in the music program and served on the vestry. He was a member of the Huntington Kennel Club since 1963, where he served as President and Show Chairman. With his wife, Gail, he raised purebred dogs under the Lustigleben banner. He was a member of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America. Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Deborah Rankin officiating. Visitation will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

