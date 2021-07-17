H. DAVID SHEETS, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Gail Hesson Sheets, died July 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He taught instrumental music at Stockdale, Beaver, Coalton, Jackson, Ironton and Symmes Valley schools in Ohio. He retired as manager of the Lawrence-Scioto Joint Solid Waste District. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. July 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be 90 minutes before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

