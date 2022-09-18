Hammie Lee Jackson
SYSTEM

HAMMIE LEE JACKSON, 85 of Rittman, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Summa Health Systems-Barberton Campus in Barberton, Ohio. He was born May 16, 1937 in Genoa, a son of the late Jennings and Ruth Crabtree Jackson. Hammie was a retired Supervisor for Packaging Corp. of America in Rittman, Ohio. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam and a member of the Masonic Lodge #385 in Wadsworth, Ohio, as well as Scottish Rite. Also preceding him in death were three sisters: Anna Ruth Collins, Permella Asbury, Betty Lou Holbrook; three brothers: J.B., Wendell and Andrew Jackson; two special nieces, Gladys Evelyn Porter, andEmma Ruth Walker. Survivors include three sisters: Dora Collins of Kenova, Gladys Jenkins of Huntington, Mary Ellen Day and husband, Billy of Huntington; and a special friend, Shawn Sheehan. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ivan Asbury with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Huff Cemetery, Genoa.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you