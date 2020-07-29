Essential reporting in volatile times.

HARGIS V. HARRIS, 90, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Athalene Hamilton Harris; one son, Jim (Beth) Harris of Pensacola, Fla.; one daughter, Josette (Rob) Hatley of Covington, La.; three grandchildren, Samuel, Emma and Frances Hatley; and countless extended family and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. (CST) Friday, July 31, at Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, Fla., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola. Dr. Ted Traylor and Pastor Mike Dimick will officiate. Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Fla., is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.

