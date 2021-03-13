HAROLD CRAIG, 88, of Scottown, Ohio, widower of Dorothy Allen Craig, died March 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. March 15 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.