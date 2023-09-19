HAROLD DAVID RICE, 89, of South Point, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Harold was born July 28, 1934, in Fayette Township of Lawrence County, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Garnie Kelley Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Eva Mae McFarland Rice; four sisters, Estelle (Virgil) Swartzwelder, Leona (Forrest) Tooley, Bernice (Waldo) Willis, and Myrtle Rice; and two brothers, Merrill (Millie) Rice and Vincent (Ann) Rice. Harold graduated from Coal Grove High School in 1952 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served 4 years from 1956 to 1960. He worked at the Ironton Coke Plant (Semet Solvay / Allied Chemical) until 1982 and retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Greenup Locks and Dam in 2000. He was a member of Solida Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon in the church and served for over 30 years as a Volunteer Fireman between Perry Township and Coal Grove Fire Department. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Rita Blevins Rice; two children, Mark (Teresa) Rice and Debi (Gary) Sherman; four grandchildren, Travis (Shyla) Sherman, Zachary Rice, Michaela Rice, and Katie (Cody) Wilds; one great grandson, Atlas David Sherman; three stepchildren, Cheryl (Jack) Brinkley, Dennis (Lee Ann) Blevins, and Chris (Teresa) Blevins; and several grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Solida Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Aaron Childers and Bruce Day officiating. Military graveside rites will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County teacher, Cabell County staff member receive statewide education awards
- Mason County boy found dead from gunshot wound
- Dear Abby: Prior postpartum issues create unease for family
- Smith appointed to Amazon board of directors
- Robert Steven Bowers
- Milton Corn Maze opens this weekend
- Herbert Hoover goes to the dogs: Kanawha high school gets live husky mascot
- Library, parks ask court to intervene with BOE excess levy decisions
- Kingdom Inheritance Ministries opens new building in converted Lincoln Junior High School
- Gary Edward Kennedy
Collections
- Photos: 7th annual FunktaFest
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: Huntington High tops George Washington 42-13
- PHOTOS: Mothman Festival returns
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Spring Valley, football
- Photos: 41st annual Greek Festival
- Photos: Cabell County Water Festival
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational golf tournament
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. Cleveland State