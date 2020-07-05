HAROLD KENNETH “KEN” LAWSON, 86, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Ken was born October 19, 1933, to Charles Lawson and Edith (Wood) Lawson Cromwell in Williamsburg, Kentucky, spending his younger years in Cincinnati, Ohio, before settling locally for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Lawson, and wife, Patricia (“Patty”) Lawson, who he wholly loved and adored for more than 65 years. A driven and self-made man, Ken forged his own path. Coming from modest beginnings, he always worked hard to support his family and had big dreams. In 1974, Ken founded Precision Alloys Company (“Palco”), a company he built along with Patty and their son, Ken A. Lawson, and is still operating more than 45 years later, much to his delight. Ken was the happiest when surrounded by his family, dogs and horses at his farm, or eating a bowl of strawberry ice cream. He loved walking hand-in-hand with Patty on the beaches of Fort Myers, Florida, and crafting Palco’s latest sales promotion at his desk. A salesman at his core, Ken had a knack for storytelling, even if some tales were slightly embellished. He taught his children and grandchildren the importance of working hard and that you could turn your dreams into a reality, as he did. Ken received great joy in seeing his family, and his Palco family, grow over the years. Ken is survived by children, Catherine Lawson and Ken A. Lawson; grandchildren, Amory Mitchell, Megan (Jeremy) Grizzle and Cassidy (Nicholas) Scala — who lovingly knew him as “Pa”; great-grandchildren, Tristan Wilson, Taylar Wilson, Harper Grizzle and Jack Grizzle; niece, Kelly (Mark) Sickle, and nephew, Fred (Andrea) Turner; and cherished cousin, Bobbi (Bill) Watterson; along with other members of the Watterson, Sullivan and Savu families. The family is also grateful for all family and close friends who made Ken feel loved throughout the years. A private visitation will take place on Monday, July 6, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory (625 County Road 775, Proctorville, Ohio). Funeral service, open to all family and close friends, will follow at 2 p.m. at the site of interment, Miller Memorial Gardens and Cemetery (17397 State Route 217, Crown City, Ohio). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington trauma, ortho intake suspended after COVID-19 exposure
- Employee at Kroger in Huntington’s West End tests positive for COVID-19
- Local tattoo shop combats hate with free coverups
- Business Beat: Husson’s Pizza closes Huntington location; Marshall may use property for business college project
- Hurricane teen jailed for threats made after police citations
- Some Tri-State locations still plan to offer fireworks, with social distancing
- Ona couple paints giant American flag in front yard
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial approaches for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Central Hardware and Furniture to purchase former S.S. Kresge building
- Employee at Sheetz in Huntington tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Ceredo-Kenova Little League Baseball