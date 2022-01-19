HAROLD LEE GANNON, 90, of Ironton, widower of Joyce Jean Gannon, died Jan. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired as a shipping foreman from AK Steel. The family will hold a private celebration of life Jan. 22 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Extended family and friends are welcome to join at the cemetery at 2 p.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

