HAROLD T. "TOM" ALLYN passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023. Born Sept. 21, 1933, to the late Ted and Martha Allyn, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol of 62 years. Tom graduated from The Ohio State University in 1956 and remained a lifelong Buckeye fan. He was a longtime resident of Ironton, a certified gemologist, and the owner of Allyn's Jewelers, that has been in business for 93 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom's name to First Presbyterian Church, 201 N. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638, St Jude's Foundation, Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky., or the charity of your choice. To offer the Allyn family condolences please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.

