HAROLD TIMOTHY PLEASANT SR., 73 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born July 21, 1949, to Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant in Ironton, Ohio, and graduated from Ironton High School Class of 1967. He retired in 2000 from the United States Enrichment Center (USEC) in Piketon, Ohio, formerly Lockheed Martin.
Those who knew Timmy, knew he was the man who would do anything for you, stop and chat to see how you were, tell fishing stories, brag about his kids, waxing his cars or talk about what's going on in Ironton. He was known as the DJ ("Chocolate City") back in the day, and the Jive Turkey made mixtapes/cds for everyone with his impressive playlists. He was also known as the guy at the park with his tennis rackets whether Central Park, Beechwood or at the Ashland Tennis Center, and he would hit with anybody. He had a special love for Ironton and Ironton football and was proud to tell the history of his town. Tim was a humble and quiet soul and never hurt anyone or wished ill on anybody. When Jive did speak up, he was very competitive, and smack talked about his card game and his claim to fame was that nobody beat him in a free game of pool or beat his high scores on the pinball machines.
Tim is survived by his wife Cheryl Brown Pleasant; stepmother Hilda Pleasant of Knightsdale, N.C.; sisters Marta Pleasant Cofer (Myron) of Ironton, Nedra Davis of Knighstdale, N.C., and Julie Conner of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers Donnie Davis Sr. (Lisa) of Patterson, N.J., and Ronald Davis (Terry) of Pineville, N.C.; brothers-in-law Brad Brown (Sharon) of Shelby, Ohio, Kevin Brown of Ironton and William Dunn of La Grange, N.C.; sister-in-law Irma Alexander of Pleasantville, N.J.; his children Timothy Pleasant Jr. (Brenda) of Orlando, Fla., and Kande Pleasant (Terry) of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren Lilly Pleasant, Timothy Pleasant, Frances Pleasant, Charlie Pleasant, Rosemary Pleasant, Josephine Pleasant, Gabriel Pleasant, Benjamin Pleasant, Eloise Pleasant, and Immanuel Pleasant, all of Orlando, Fla., and a host of family members and friends to cherish his memories. He is preceded in death by his parents Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant of Ironton, brother Ronald Alexander (Ronnie) of Pleasantville, N.J., sister Veleria Dunn of La Grange, N.C., and granddaughter Gloria Pleasant of Orlando, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, a Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with U.S.Bank. For more information on the memorial fund, please send an email to the Pleasant family at thepleasantfund@gmail.com. A GoFundMe account has been established: https://gofund.me/053b02b4 All proceeds will go to supporting his loving wife. Cremation services provided by Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.