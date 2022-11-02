HAROLD TIMOTHY PLEASANT SR., 73 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born July 21, 1949, to Hannah Hale and Harold Pleasant in Ironton, Ohio, and graduated from Ironton High School Class of 1967. He retired in 2000 from the United States Enrichment Center (USEC) in Piketon, Ohio, formerly Lockheed Martin.

Those who knew Timmy, knew he was the man who would do anything for you, stop and chat to see how you were, tell fishing stories, brag about his kids, waxing his cars or talk about what's going on in Ironton. He was known as the DJ ("Chocolate City") back in the day, and the Jive Turkey made mixtapes/cds for everyone with his impressive playlists. He was also known as the guy at the park with his tennis rackets whether Central Park, Beechwood or at the Ashland Tennis Center, and he would hit with anybody. He had a special love for Ironton and Ironton football and was proud to tell the history of his town. Tim was a humble and quiet soul and never hurt anyone or wished ill on anybody. When Jive did speak up, he was very competitive, and smack talked about his card game and his claim to fame was that nobody beat him in a free game of pool or beat his high scores on the pinball machines.

