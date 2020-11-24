Services for HARRY “MACK” SHOPE of Ironton, husband of Margaret Neff Shope, will be private. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, restricted to 10 people at a time. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and social distance; hugging or touching will not be allowed. Do not visit if you have been ill or had coronavirus in the past 30 days. Friends and family may line Pine Grove Road at 4 p.m. Nov. 25 for a balloon release. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

