HARVEY A. HALL JR., 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Clarice Hall, died Jan. 15 in Wyngate Senior Living. He retired from C&P Telephone and AT&T. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
