HARVEY A. HALL JR., age 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living. He was born November 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio. Harvey retired from C&P Telephone and AT&T with 30 years of service. He was awarded the Bronze Star for honorably serving his country during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Peg Hall; wife, Clarice Hall; son, “Bo” Hall; and sister, Marie Endicott of Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include two grandsons, Scott Hall of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Shane Hall of Proctorville, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Ellah Hall; nieces, nephews, cousins and a special nephew, Gary Isaacs of Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
