HATTIE ERNESTINE BERRY HAYES, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Ernestine was born December 2, 1927, in Gallia County, Ohio, the youngest of nine children of the late Charley and Dochie Myers Berry. She married the love of her life, Donald Lee Hayes, on July 15, 1950. She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Hayes-Day, and a son, Jeffrey (Laura) Hayes; six grandchildren, Jessica Day (William) Jarrell, Candace Day Johnson, Amy Hayes (Matthew) Hill, Nathan (Lia) Hayes, Olivia and Charlotte Hayes; six great-grandchildren, Madalynn Acord, Sadie and Sam Jarrell, Kamryn and Wyatt Johnson and Amelia Nafchi; and several nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker, loved her flowers and garden. She was an eldest member of Rockwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2012; four brothers, Stacy, Emerson, Charles and James Berry; four sisters, Gennie Newton, Pauline Adkins, Vada Mount and infant Christine Berry. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockwood Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
