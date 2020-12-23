HAZEL DOLORES GREENE FISHER, 70, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Forest Lee Fisher, died Dec. 22 at home. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Swan Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

