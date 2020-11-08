Essential reporting in volatile times.

HAZEL MAE BRADEN, 90, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 5, 1930, to the late Arthur and Lucy Adkins Caskey. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pelphrey, her daughter, Cathryn Justice, son, Ricky Carter, and sister, Bertha King. She is survived by her son, Bruce Maynard of South Point, Ohio; two daughters, Loretta Caudill of Virginia and Nancy Estep of North Carolina; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Otis Caskey; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

