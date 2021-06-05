HEATH ALAN SMITH, 48, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jan Musser Smith, died June 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A celebration of life gathering and service will be 1 p.m. June 5 at the home of his brother, J.D. Smith, 52 Township Road 1246, Proctorville, OH 45669. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military rites at 2 p.m. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

