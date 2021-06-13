HEATH ALAN SMITH, 48, of Dublin, Ohio, died on June 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Jan (Musser) Smith; daughters, Hanna and Emily Smith of Dublin, Ohio; his parents, Rhonda and Rick Morris, Phil and Dianne Smith of Proctorville, Ohio; grandparents, Harry and Mary Smith of Sparta, Tenn., and Jane Heinz Lipscomb of Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his brothers, JD (Kristin) Smith, Cresson (Melissa) Smith, Rick (Lisa) Morris, Jason (Christie) Morris, Damian (Ashley) Southard; and sisters, Staci (Matt) Harbour and Kim (Rick) Corns of Proctorville, Ohio. Heath leaves behind several nieces and nephews, Derek and Kelsey Morris, Alli Penix, Steven Thompson, Jessie Morris, Jacob Thompson, Mollie and Wyatt Morris, Taylor Smith, Hayze and Hendrix Smith, Indi Harbour, and Ben, Claire, Will and Jane Southard. Heath is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him dearly. Heath was a graduate of Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, attended college at The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1998. Heath was employed by BMW Financial Services in Hilliard, Ohio, where he worked the last 15 years. Heath served in the United States Naval Reserves for 14 years, including active duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait during 2006. Heath was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and loved to play disc golf in his spare time. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. Heath was an organ donor and saved several people’s lives when he passed. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Proctorville, Ohio, to honor this remarkable, loving man. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Stroke Prevention organizations. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
