HEATHER DAWN BOGGS, 34, of Willow Wood, Ohio, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Heather was of the Catholic faith. She was loved by everyone for her caring and witty ways and the way she made everyone feel. She was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School and Collins Career Center class of 2006. She was preceded in death by a sister, April Lynn; grandparents William "Jeff" and Sally A. Spence, Lloyd Scarberry and Maeola Johnson. She is survived by her parents, Donnie and Brenda Boggs of Willow Wood, Ohio: her beloved furbaby, "Baby"; several aunts and uncles; extra special cousin / brother, Tanner Slone (by heart he was like a brother), three special cousins, Morgan, Lucas and Breanna (Dennis Jr. "Little D") Scarberry; and special friend, Brother Arthur P. Sanda Jr. of The Solitude. Heather is loved and will be missed by many. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

