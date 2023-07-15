HEATHER DAWN BOGGS, 34, of Willow Wood, Ohio, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Heather was of the Catholic faith. She was loved by everyone for her caring and witty ways and the way she made everyone feel. She was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School and Collins Career Center class of 2006. She was preceded in death by a sister, April Lynn; grandparents William "Jeff" and Sally A. Spence, Lloyd Scarberry and Maeola Johnson. She is survived by her parents, Donnie and Brenda Boggs of Willow Wood, Ohio: her beloved furbaby, "Baby"; several aunts and uncles; extra special cousin / brother, Tanner Slone (by heart he was like a brother), three special cousins, Morgan, Lucas and Breanna (Dennis Jr. "Little D") Scarberry; and special friend, Brother Arthur P. Sanda Jr. of The Solitude. Heather is loved and will be missed by many. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Panthers' Knipp shaves head to support mother-in-law
- One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall to open to the public regularly this fall
- Lost Huntington: The first Fat Boy
- McCloud heads All-Tri-State baseball team
- Marshall football 2023 opponents: Is Wells' time up as Hokies starter?
- Cabell assessor shares information on steps to claim tax rebates
- Lily's Place hires new medical director, receives $481K grant
- Catfish tournament to be held at Nitro lake
- New Martha Elementary principal ready for 'wild ride' with Mustangs
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland boys and girls basketball conduct practice
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: HHS football team conducts first day of summer practice
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Grant announcement for former ACF site redevelopment
- Photos: Marshall's One Room School House
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club
- Photos: 3-on-3 Valleyball tournament, Friday
- Photos: Cabell County Career Technology Center's CTE Summer Camp