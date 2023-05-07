Helen Blanche Noble Mosley

HELEN BLANCHE NOBLE MOSLEY passed away quietly at home on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88.

She was a wonderful mother and was loved by all her friends and family. In the last years of her life, she lived with her youngest daughter and her family in Mooreland, Indiana.

