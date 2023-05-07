HELEN BLANCHE NOBLE MOSLEY passed away quietly at home on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88.
She was a wonderful mother and was loved by all her friends and family. In the last years of her life, she lived with her youngest daughter and her family in Mooreland, Indiana.
She was a native of Lawrence County, Ohio and was born and raised in Buffalo Creek, Scary Hollow in Chesapeake, Ohio. She raised her family in West Carrollton, Ohio.
Helen retired after a 38-year career from Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Mosley, her parents Ephraim and Addie Noble, her siblings Hayes Noble, Walter Noble, Clyde Noble, Ethel Decker, Ruth Patrick and "Emma, (infant)", and her great-grandson Brice Phillips.
She is survived by her four children, Ivan Leon O'Neill, Terry Lynn O'Neill, Kimberly Cleo Mathis, Kathy Sue Herrman, and her niece Margaret Kennard. She has 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
WILLIE RANDALL KNIGHT, 26 of Lesage, husband of Melanie Knight, died April 28 at Ona. Funera…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.