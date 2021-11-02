HELEN D. WILLIAMS, 92, of Ironton, widow of Pastor George E. Williams, died Oct. 30 in Oakmont Manor Nursing Home, Ashland. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community of Christ Church, 310 Ellison St., Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you