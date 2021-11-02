HELEN D. WILLIAMS, 92, of Ironton, widow of Pastor George E. Williams, died Oct. 30 in Oakmont Manor Nursing Home, Ashland. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community of Christ Church, 310 Ellison St., Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
