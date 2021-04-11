HELEN KATHRYN BARKER, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to join her heavenly family on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. She was born October 3, 1944, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Alonzo Lonnie Thompson and Clara Morgan Thompson. She was a member of Hanging Rock Apostolic Church. She is survived by a son, Mark Barker of Chesapeake, Ohio, and a daughter, Joyce Clark of Griffin, Georgia. Also surviving are three grandchildren, David and Robin Loraditch, both of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Heather Hutto of Griffin, Georgia; two brothers, Joseph Thompson of Chesapeake, Ohio, Eugene Thompson of Georgia, and one sister, Bay Thompson of Florida. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was not only a grandmother to David, Robin and Heather but to a multitude of many. Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneral.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you