HELEN L. BUNCH, age 70, of Joliet, Ill., and formerly the Chesapeake, Ohio, area, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born October 2, 1950, to the late Easter (nee Tackett) and Harold Burns. Beloved wife of nearly 50 years to Wayne Bunch; loving mother of Wayne (Abbie) Bunch Jr., Autumn Bunch and Darlene Bunch; proud and devoted grandmother of Emma, Ashley, Cheridan and Gracie; dear sister of Harold "Danny," Mark, Shawn and Jeannie Burns; endearing dog-mom to “her boys,” Rocky and Bo. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Timothy Burns. Helen will be remembered fondly by her family as a woman of substance who endeared herself to children. She's been a wonderful wife, thoughtful, caring mother and devoted grandmother to her four granddaughters and other youngsters who may have needed a warm smile and a little encouragement. Visitation for Helen will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, 9 a.m. to noon at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. A service of remembrance will begin at the funeral home at noon. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.

