HELEN MOTYCKA, age 96 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Lewis M. Motycka, and her son Dale L. Motycka. She is survived by her son Lawrence M. Motycka (Kathi) of Lenexa, Kansas, and daughter Kathleen M. Smith (Jeffrey) of Huntington, West Virginia. She is also survived grandchildren Michael A. Motycka (Ann) of Leawood, Kansas, Mathew A. Motycka (Jenna) of Evansville, Indiana, Spencer M. Smith (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Alexandra C. Mannan (Rahul) of Morgantown, West Virginia; and great-grandchildren Mara Motycka, Vivian Motycka, Gordon Lewis Motycka, Eli Motycka, Jacob Motycka, Wyatt Motycka and Sameera Mannan. Helen was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and a member of the Catholic Women's Club and Church Council. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. January 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Wayne Morris officiating; visitation will be at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Catholic Women's Club.

