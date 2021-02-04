HELEN PAULETTE McDOWELL BEATY, 77, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at her home in South Point, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Paul Edward McDowell and Ella Helen Blankenship McDowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Edward McDowell. Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory: her husband, James Robert Beaty; son, David Edward Beaty of Fort Mitchell, Ky. She was a deeply committed Christian, and she will be very dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Ky. Visitation will be conducted from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

