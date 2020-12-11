HELENA BURGE-GOENS, age 74, of Moody, Alabama, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ira “Ike” Burge; her parents, Rev. Everett and Darlene Scarberry; sister, Edna Jeffers Johns; and brother, Charles E. Scarberry. She is survived by her husband, Tea Goens; sons, Tim (Anna) Burge of Ashland, Ky., Chris (Kerry) Burge of Proctorville, Ohio, Grant (Melissa) Goens of Wyley, TX; daughters, Darla (Bill) Cremeans of Foley, Ala., Suzanne (Brett) Price of Pell City, Ala.; grandchildren who put the joy in her life, Timothy Burge Jr., Danielle (Adam) Woods, Tanner Cremeans, Samuel Burge, Olivia Burge, Paxton Price, Kira Price, Zach Price, Brooke Price, Melanie Goens, Melinda Goens; and sister, Brenda Kay Ferguson. She was truly blessed with wonderful, loving children who love God and their family. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Tom Jones. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

