HENRY "HANK" GARLAND STEVENSON, 75, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at home.
He was born on December 23, 1946, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late John Richard and Anna Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by siblings Joe and Earl Stevenson, Faye Gool, Marie Ferguson, Jessie Steele, Pauline Marcum, and Viola Stevenson.
He is survived by his wife Kay Bowman of 56 years; son JR (Michelle) Stevenson; two daughters, Wendy (Johnny) Lyons and Julie (Billy) Dement; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He served four years in the Navy, worked for 30 years at INCO, and retired from 25 years of running Scottown Pizza. He was a member of Proctorville VFW Post #6878 and Crown City Masonic Lodge #536 F&M.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Phil Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Military Rites by VFW Post #6878. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
