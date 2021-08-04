HERMALEE SALYERS, 93, of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, widow of Walter Salyers, died July 30 in South Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She retired from the dietary department of Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery follows. Donations are suggested to the American Heart Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com

