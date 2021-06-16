HERMAN DAVID GRANT, 73, of Kingston, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, in Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on July 13, 1947, to the late Herman Otis Grant and Essie Rose Rice Swift. Herman enjoyed going camping with family and friends. Herman is survived by his wife of 22 years, Peggie Grant; two sons, Robert Grant and Ricky Grant, both of Huntington, W.Va.; a stepson, Herbie Haddox of Johnstown, Ohio; two daughters, Terri Grant and Tonya Grant, both of Huntington, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Jennings and husband Scott of Kingston; a sister, Patricia Clark and husband Richard of Portsmouth; two sisters-in-law, Helen Grant and Becky Justice; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including special nephew Steven and wife Jessica Grant of Chillicothe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Grant, Allen Grant and Lester Grant. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at D.W. Swick Funeral Home, New Boston, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.
