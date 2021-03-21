HERMAN “BUB” LESLIE WILSON JR., 61, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1960, in Ironton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Wilson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Saundra Taylor Wilson; daughter, Miranda (Ray) King of Conway, Ark.; son, Cy Wilson of Scottown, Ohio; two grandsons, Rayden and Landon; as well as numerous family and friends. He was a 1978 graduate of Symmes Valley High School. He was a member of Rome Church of Christ. He was a retired foreman at Delbarton Preparation Plant, having spent over 40 years in the coal industry. He loved his friends at work and enjoyed his job. He worked hard and provided well for his family. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his tractor. He especially loved his favorite hobbies, hunting and fishing. It brought him joy to share his deer and fish with others, and he always had a big story to tell. He loved his family with all his heart and was especially proud of his newborn grandson. The greatest accomplishment of his life was his re-commitment to the Lord by being re-baptized on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Minister Chris French and Elder Gary Leep officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
