HERSCHEL SONNY PORTER JR., 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Margaret James Porter, died Oct. 18 at the VA Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with military honors at 3 p.m., on Oct. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

