HILDA BRAGG STEPHENS, 91 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Kermit G. Stephens, passed away from this life on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born November 19, 1931, the daughter of Russell and Marie Edwards Bragg. Hilda and Kermit were married from July 1948 until Kermit's passing in 2001. She was a retired owner/agent of Stephens and Son Insurance Agency and previously an agent of Callicoat Stephens Insurance. Prior to a career in insurance, Hilda worked as a teller for many years at First National Bank in Proctorville, Ohio. Hilda was a charter member of Rome Church of Christ which was established in 1949. She was a member and a past president of the Proctorville Women's Club. Her love for Jesus and others was evident in her daily life. She was a mentor and loving influence on her family, church family and community. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Robert O'Lynn; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Mary Stephens and Wayne and Karen Stephens and one special niece, Debra Ann Gale (Alvin). She was an incredible grandmother to Jason and Juli Stephens, Jeremy and Emily Stephens, Rob and Rachael O'Lynn, Aaron and Ginger Stephens and Andrea and Hunter Johnston. She was a loving great-grandmother to Sawyer (Hannah), Wesley (fiancée Lynley Childress) and Jackson Stephens, Brooke, Cutler and Holland Belle Stephens, Caleb and Kyla O'Lynn, Calli Ann, Birdie and Graham Stephens and Hannah and Leah Johnston. Also surviving Hilda are one sister, Juanita Bechtol (Ronnie); three brothers, Roger Bragg, Rocky Bragg (Sandy), Victor Bragg (Dianna) and brothers and sisters-in-law Frank Lockard, Becky Bragg, Connie Stephens and Eileen Stephens. Many special nieces, nephews and relatives, as well as loving church family, also survive. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Rome Church of Christ in Proctorville, Ohio, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday November 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rome Church of Christ Special Needs Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
