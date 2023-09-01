The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hilda Hayes

HILDA SUE HAYES, 84, began her celebration in the presence of her Lord on August 30, 2023. She was born on July 22, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va. She was the youngest child of Shirley Fern Dyer and John Fletcher Dyer and was preceded in death by her brothers, John Morgan Dyer and Austin Dyer, and her two sisters, Rosemary Chatterton and Shirley Nichols, all of whom she cherished.

Hilda held dear the high school friendships she maintained until her passing. She worked hard to create a life she wanted for herself and the family she would share with her husband of 60 years. Hilda would, on occasion, offer a reminder that she was the marbles champion in junior high when she would knuckle down and shoot at the 5th Avenue YMCA. At 16, she was a server at an ice cream shop until she graduated from Huntington East High School in 1957.

