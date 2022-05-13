HILDA SCHWEICKART, 84, of Ironton, Ohio, wife of Otto Schweickart Jr., died May 10. She co-owned and operated the Schweickart Greenhouse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Slab Fork Independent Church; at Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations may be sent to Slab Fork Independent Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

