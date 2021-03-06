HOBART “KENT” SANBORN, 62, of Ironton, husband of Becky Murnahan Sanborn, died March 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for Hecla Water Association and was a photographer for The Ironton Tribune. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 8 in the Conley Center Gymnasium at Ironton High School. Please wear your school color attire or Team Kent shirts. Masks and social distancing required. Family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. March 9 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Funeral procession will be 7th Street to State Route 141 and past Hecla Water Association to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local school’s athletic or band boosters. Donations can also be made to the Carl “Teen” and Vera Murnahan Scholarship Fund, c/o Rock Hill Athletic Booster Club, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

