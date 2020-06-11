Essential reporting in volatile times.

HOMER ALLEN MORGAN, 72, of Ironton, husband of Betty Morgan, died June 9 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. He was a former Projects Manager for the Electronics industry. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 12 at Ironton City Mission Church. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the church.  There will be a military graveside service 3 p.m. June 15 at Mausoleum of Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Burlington, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. 

