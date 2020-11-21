HOWARD KENNETH ROBERTS, 89, of Ironton, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired steelworker for ARMCO Steel. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
