HOWARD L. CLARK, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Mary L. Clark, died June 21. Funeral services for both Howard and Mary will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial for Howard will follow in the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery. Directly after, we will go to Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary's burial. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

