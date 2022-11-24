INA C. SHERIDAN, 84 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton, surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church in Ironton, followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Jane Schmeisser of Ironton, and a brother, Richard Schmeisser of New Castle, Ind. Ina is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Michael Sheridan; three children: Mike (Rhonda) Sheridan and Steve (Melissa) Sheridan of Ironton, and Amy Sheridan of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Suellen Selb of Ironton, and Joann Smith of South Pasadena, Fla.; and four grandchildren: Kaylee Sheridan, Ethan Sheridan, Bryce Sheridan and Chloe Sheridan; and several nieces and nephews. Ina was a loving wife and mother and cared for countless others throughout her long career as a Registered Nurse. After graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1955, Ina earned a full scholarship and attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portsmouth, Ohio, to become a Registered Nurse. Upon graduation in 1958, she moved to Lexington, Ky., with close friends to begin her career at Methodist Hospital. Eventually she returned to Ironton and married her high school sweetheart, Michael, in 1961, where their three children were born. She worked at the offices of Dr. Rafey and Dr. Osborn and at General Hospital in Ironton, before retiring from Ironton Headstart, where she worked for 19 years. After retirement, Ina and Michael enjoyed 21 years of eternal summer where they spent winters at Polynesan Village in Englewood, Fla. At Polynesan Village, Ina was part of the beautification committee, the Winter Dance committee, and the Entertainment Committee. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. Ina was also a member of the Ironton Catholic Community and the Ironton Catholic Women's Club. In lieu of flowers, Ina's wish is for donations to be made to the Ironton Catholic Schools. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
