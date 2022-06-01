ISAAC VINCENT RICE, 89, of Ironton, died May 29. Celebration of Life Service will take place at 3 p.m. June 4 at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for additional visitation. Flowers can be sent to Phillips Funeral Home or, memorial donations may be made to Girls Nite In International online at girlsnitein.org.

