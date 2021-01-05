JACK BARRY HUTCHISON, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Jo-Ann Harris Hutchison, died Jan. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Roadway Express Trucking and worked at Woodlands Retirement Community and Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. Donations may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.slackandwallace.com

